The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said two 12-year-old boys were facing charges after a witness reported that a gun was pointed at their car in Oak Hill, Florida, on July 11.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said a sergeant responded to a report of two boys playing with a gun in a vacant building. The person who made the report said they heard a gunshot and, when they went to investigate, they said one of the boys pointed a gun at their car.

Bodycam footage shows the sergeant arriving at the scene, and detaining the two boys. The sergeant then finds bullet casings on the ground and a loaded handgun.

The sheriff’s office said the boys were charged with discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person under 16. The boy who allegedly pointed the gun at the car was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

“Both were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice and taken in for secure detention,” the sheriff’s department said. The source of the weapon was under investigation.

