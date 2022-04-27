Police in suburban Columbus, Ohio, said they arrested a juvenile caught driving a stolen car early Wednesday morning, April 27, after he jumped out of the moving vehicle.

Video shared by Whitehall Police shows a chase that occurred around 1:15 am on Wednesday morning as officers attempted to stop the driver of the allegedly stolen vehicle. Police had deployed stop sticks before the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Police said the driver, a 16-year-old with a recent history of stolen vehicle arrests, was arrested on stolen property charges and taken to a nearby hospital for “minor injuries.” Police said the driver had on a neck brace from an injury he sustained during a recent accident in another stolen vehicle.

Whitehall Police via Storyful