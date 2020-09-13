Video: 2 Los Angeles police officers shot in ambush

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies are in critical condition Saturday night after being shot in an “ambush-style attack,” ABC News reported.
The officers, one male and one female, were sitting in their patrol car when they were shot multiple times, according to the sheriff’s department.
“Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted. “They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”
Police shared video of the alleged attacker walking up to a parked police car and firing multple shots through the passenger side window.
The suspect is still at large.
