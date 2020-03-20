VIDEO: Boston man serenades girlfriend every day outside nursing home

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN) — The coronavirus separated a Boston man from the loved of his life, but even though he can’t be with her in the same room, he’s doing everything he can to still make her feel loved.

Every single day for the past five years, Ed Oliver Bold has visited his girlfriend Mary Lou in her assisted living facility, WCVB reports.

They met 25 years ago, and he says no one else has ever had this much of an impact on his life.

“When I talk about her, I get all choked up,” Bohld said.

Because he is not longer allowed to enter her assisted living facility due to coronavirus concerns, he wanted to serenade Mary Lou through the window.

Initially, he was denied. But Bohld was, well, BOLD, and he was persistent in getting his request granted. The following day, the facility changed its tune.

Now Bohld visits Mary Lou every day, rain or shine, serenading her with a guitar through the window.

Copyright © 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.