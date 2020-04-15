VIDEO: Cook County Jail inmate attacks guards, steals keys, releases other prisoners

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a man charged in the shooting of a Chicago police officer three years ago attacked three correctional officers at Cook County Jail, rendering two of them unconscious.
The sheriff’s department said in a news release that 30-year-old Dante Jeffries attacked the officers early Tuesday.
One of the officers was rushed to a hospital for treatment for what the sheriff’s department described as serious injuries.
The sheriff’s department will seek criminal charges against Jeffries and a second detainee who is accused of using keys belonging to one of the officers to let other detainees out of their cells.
