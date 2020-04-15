VIDEO: Cook County Jail inmate attacks guards, steals keys, releases other prisoners

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a man charged in the shooting of a Chicago police officer three years ago attacked three correctional officers at Cook County Jail, rendering two of them unconscious.

The sheriff’s department said in a news release that 30-year-old Dante Jeffries attacked the officers early Tuesday.

Cook County Jail inmate Dante Jeffries has his booking photo taken Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after the Cook County Sheriff’s office said in a news release that he and cellmate Sharelle Sims were involved in the attack of three correctional officers early Tuesday, leaving two of them unconscious. (Cook County Sheriff via AP)

One of the officers was rushed to a hospital for treatment for what the sheriff’s department described as serious injuries.

The sheriff’s department will seek criminal charges against Jeffries and a second detainee who is accused of using keys belonging to one of the officers to let other detainees out of their cells.

