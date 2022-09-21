The driver of an 18-wheeler died when the truck fell from an overpass and burst into flames in Allen, Texas, on September 20, the Dallas News said, citing police.

Footage that circulated on social media on the same date showed the trailer come off the overpass and land on the intersection below, bursting into flames as it landed and rolled.

The tractor-trailer appeared to have collided with another vehicle on the highway before it fell off the side of the overpass, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reported, citing police.

Video credit: via ABC News