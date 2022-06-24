A man accused of killing his girlfriend and her three-year-old son was attacked by the boy’s father during a court hearing in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday, June 23.

Officials said Desean Brown was in court in connection to the death of Nyteisha Lattimore and her son Nylo when the boy’s father, Tonio Hughes, “charged the defense table and punched Mr Brown in the right side of the head.”

Brown’s attorneys were asking the judge during the session to throw out his confession, according to local news reports

The judge found Hughes to be in contempt of court, according to an official statement, and sentenced him to seven days in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released this surveillance footage from inside the courthouse.

Credit: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful