PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTVO) — Video shows three robbery suspects fleeing from the house of an intended victim after the owner opened fire on them during a home invasion.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the crime occurred on July 7th in the 700 block of Pinestead Road. Police said the three suspects approached the victim’s door and pushed their way inside when the homeowner answered.

During the incident, the homeowner’s pistol fell to the ground and was picked up by one of the suspects, police said. The victim then ran to the back of the house when he had another gun, and returned, firing at the intruders. He continued firing as he chased them and a fourth suspect waiting in a car, off his property.

Police identified three of the four suspects and was able to capture two.

Da’Torrence Hackworth, 20, was charged with Use of a Firearm During a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Larceny, Grand Theft of a Firearm, and Robbery/Home Invasion with a Firearm.

Antonio Dewayne Dean, Jr., 19, was charged with Use of a Firearm During a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Larceny, Grand Theft of a Firearm, and Robbery/Home Invasion with a Firearm.

Joseph Roman Sanders, 18, is currently at large and wanted on the charge of Home Invasion with a Firearm.

Police are asking the public for help to identify the fourth suspect in the video.