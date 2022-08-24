A law enforcement pursuit ended in dramatic fashion in Gainesville, Florida, early on August 23 when the suspect driver jumped out of a moving truck before being tackled to the ground by a sheriff’s deputy.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office released footage of the incident. They said they received a call from the Florida Highway Patrol, who were pursuing a box truck reported stolen in the Tampa area.

The sheriff’s office alleged the driver, named as Brandon J Baker, 33, had been “involved in an armed carjacking prior to stealing the box truck”.

Baker was “booked on multiple felony charges with additional charges pending from the Tampa Police Department,” the sheriff’s office said.

Credit: Alachua County Sheriff via Storyful