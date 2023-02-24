ORLANDO, Fla. (WTVO) — Newly released police bodycam video shows the suspect in a Florida triple murder screaming “I can’t breathe” during his arrest.

Keith Moses, 19, was found by deputies after witnesses identified him in multiple shootings Wednesday that left three people, including a 9-year-old, dead and injured two others.

In video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office documenting the shooting, Moses can be heard screaming “They’re killing me!” and “I can’t breathe!” over and over.

“I can’t breathe” was taken up as a slogan by the Black Lives Matter movement after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers in 2020.

According to the Orange County Sheriff, Moses shot and killed Nathacha Augustin, 38, while she was sitting in her car with a friend on Hialeah Street around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the women offered Moses a ride and he later shot Augustin, who was the passenger, as they were driving. Police said the victim and the suspect were acquaintances, and the driver said they had not been arguing before the shooting.

About four hours later that afternoon, Moses reportedly returned to the scene of the shooting and walked up to a news vehicle and shot two people from Spectrum News 13, killing 24-year-old reporter Dylan Lyons and injuring photojournalist Jesse Walden.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina then said Moses walked to a home on Harrington Drive where he shot a 9-year-old girl, T’yonna Major, and her mother. T’yonna died from her injuries. The woman is in critical condition, authorities said.

Police said Moses may have misidentified the news vehicle as a police patrol car, but did not have an explanation as to why Moses shot the girl and her mother.

Mina said Moses was a “known gang member” with a long criminal history dating back to when he was 14 in 2008, according to NBC News. He had faced prior charges of grand theft, battery, domestic violence, and armed robbery.

Mina told reporters that Moses was taken to a hospital after his arrest, claiming to be injured, and there he fought with hospital staff and was restrained. Later, he “pretended to be asleep” during an interview with police before becoming violent and being subdued, Mina said.

The weapon Moses allegedly used, a Glock 40 semi-automatic handgun, was recovered during the arrest and was “hot to the touch,” an officer can be heard saying in the video.

Moses is being held in jail without bond.