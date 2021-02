WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — A family of giant pandas at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo had fun in the snow on Sunday.

The male, Tian Tian, and female, Mei Xiang, were seen rolling around and sliding in the snow in a video posted to the museum’s Facebook page.

Giant pandas are native to China, where 1,864 live in their natural habitat. Another 600 are kept in zoos and breeding centers around the world, according to NBC News.