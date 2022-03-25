(Storyful) — A crowd in Zeeland, Michigan, erupted in cheers during a high school basketball game as a blind student made a basket, footage released by the school on March 22 shows.

The game was part of a unified sports initiative by the school that helps special education students take part in sporting opportunities.

“The positive and enthusiastic environment our student body created on Tuesday is something our athletes won’t forget!” Zeeland Public Schools teacher leader Nate Vande Guchte said.

In the video, the large crowd remained hushed as a staff member taps the basket as one student prepares to make a free throw. As the student makes the basket, the crowd erupts with cheers and applause.

Credit: Brandy Navetta/Zeeland Public Schools via Storyful