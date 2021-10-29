Video: Illinois inmate disarmed correctional officer before being shot by deputy

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Illinois State Police

MT. VERNON, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have released video after a deputy shot a 55-year-old inmate who disarmed a correctional officer.

According to the ISP, the incident happened in the sally port of the Jefferson County Courthouse on October 26th at 1 p.m.

Prisoner Frederick Goss was being transported to a court appearance, where he was transferred out of a car and into a wheelchair. As the restraints were being removed, Goss is seen grabbing the firearm from the belt of a correctional officer.

The video shows the pair struggling for control of the firearm, during which ISP says the gun was fired.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy responded after seeing the incident on the surveillance system, and shot Goss.

Goss was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The deputy was not hurt, but the correctional officer suffered minor injuries, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories