Video: Illinois inmate disarmed correctional officer before being shot by deputy

MT. VERNON, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have released video after a deputy shot a 55-year-old inmate who disarmed a correctional officer.

According to the ISP, the incident happened in the sally port of the Jefferson County Courthouse on October 26th at 1 p.m.

Prisoner Frederick Goss was being transported to a court appearance, where he was transferred out of a car and into a wheelchair. As the restraints were being removed, Goss is seen grabbing the firearm from the belt of a correctional officer.

The video shows the pair struggling for control of the firearm, during which ISP says the gun was fired.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy responded after seeing the incident on the surveillance system, and shot Goss.

Goss was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The deputy was not hurt, but the correctional officer suffered minor injuries, police said.