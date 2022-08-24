The NYPD has said a man was seriously injured in an unprovoked attack in Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn on Saturday, August 20. They appealed for anyone with information about the suspect to come forward.

Security footage released by the NYPD shows a man walking up to the 36-year-old victim and punching him in the face. The video shows onlookers standing back as the man lies on the floor.

Police said emergency responders transported the victim to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was in a stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene, and appealed for anyone with information to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline.

Credit: NYPD via Storyful