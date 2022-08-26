Police in Auburn, Washington, were searching for information on the identity and whereabouts of a man who they said stole a necklace from around the neck of a four-year-old girl on August 15.

Security camera footage released to Storyful by the Auburn Police Department shows a man approaching a child who is looking at a pink device, touch her neck, and take the necklace.

The man, who police said may identify himself as Jose Hidalgo, later drops the necklace and picks it back up.

According to local reports citing police, the girl’s mother was in the kitchen making her lunch at a family-owned restaurant when the man stole the necklace.

Auburn Police Department via Storyful