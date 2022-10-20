YUMA, Az. (WTVO) — A video is going viral on social media showing a Marine veteran risking his own life to disarm a suspect during an armed robbery at a gas station.

The incident happened in 2021. According to KPNX, James Kilcer was visiting a Chevron gas station, at 10747 E. North Frontage Road, on October 20, 2021, when three armed suspects entered the store.

“He shouted open the register,” Kilcer told KYMA. In the video, shared by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Kilcer is seen lunging at the suspect to grab the gun away.

“I got one hand on the gun and pointed it back towards the coolers, tackled him back to the big stack of energy drinks on the floor,” he said.

Police said the other two suspects ran. Kilcer was able to detain the first suspect until police arrived.

“It was kind of disheartening to find out he was only 14,” Kilcer said. “It was his lucky day.”

The 14-year-old suspect was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. A second suspect was later apprehended.