Men tested their pain thresholds by trying out a machine that simulated menstrual cramps in Alberta, Canada, July 7 through 16.

The experience was created by Vancouver-based company somedays, a period pain relief company that aims to “remove the stigma” of menstruation, according to their website. The company posted a series of period simulator videos on their TikTok account which has garnered millions of views.

The footage was captured during Calgary Stampede, an annual rodeo, exhibition and festival held every July in the Alberta city, where the company was demonstrating the machine to willing participants.

CEO and co-founder Lex Perry spoke to CBS Mornings about her own experience with endometriosis, a painful condition that affects the lining of the uterus, and wanted to “reduce the stigma” around period pain.

“The simulator, and what somedays is really trying to do, is open up that conversation in a way that’s not awkward,” she said in the interview.

The machine has several levels, Perry explains, which contracts the muscles for wearers to mimic the feelings of period pain. Level four is deemed as the “standard” cramp feeling, while level 10 is the most unbearable.

somedays/@getsomedays via Storyful