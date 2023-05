OREGON (WTVO) — A motorhome driver flipped his RV after trying to cut in front of a semi on Oregon’s I-84 last Friday.

According to the Oregon State Police, 35-year-old Michael Battle, of Virginia, was piloting an RV containing four passengers — including his wife and three children, ages 16, 14, and 2 — when he attempted an unsuccessful lane change, colliding with the truck.

Battle and his passengers suffered minor injuries and the truck driver was unharmed, police said.