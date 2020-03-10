VIDEO: Officer exposed to fentanyl collapses on camera

BARTLESVILLE, Ok. (CNN) — Coming into contact with dangerous drugs is just part of the job for police officers.

In Bartlesville, Oklahoma, one officer had a scary exposure to fentanyl over the weekend and it was caught on camera.

The power of even the smallest touch of fentanyl shown in video released by the police department.

In the video, an officer wearing protective gloves is packing up drug evidence believed to be laced with fentanyl when he slowly starts to collapse.

Seconds later, a rush of officers came to the rescue.

Sergeant Jim Warring / Bartlesville Police:

“I don’t know what would have happened had they not acted so quickly,” said Sgt. Jim Warring.

Warring says the officers quickly gave him Narcan, which is believed to have saved his life.

Police say this was the first time they’ve had to deal with something like this, where they had to give one of their own officers Narcan.

“It’s really fortunate that one we had this available to us and two that out officer really inherited the training and paid attention to the training,” Warring said.

Police say another officer was possibly exposed to fentanyl as well.

That officer was sent to the hospital for treatment.

The department says both officers are okay.

