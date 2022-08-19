GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (WTVO) — An Oklahoma woman broke free of her handcuffs in the back of a squad car and opened fire on officers with a deputy’s AR-15, police said.

Authorities say Rachael Clay, 36, fired 10 shots at the officers after retrieving the gun from inside the squad car, and fumbling about with it for several minutes.

Racheal Clay. Photo: Grady County Sheriff’s Office

A bystander was hit in the chest and two deputies were grazed.

“It took her about 15, 20 minutes to figure out how to operate the gun. She was pushing buttons. She was frantic,” said Grady County Undersheriff Gary Boggess.

According to KFOR, deputies were called to a home on Bridge Creek on Friday where Clay was seen “crawling around on her hands and knees in the yard and barking at them.”

Court documents showed Clay began yelling “answer the phone, let her die, I’m not human, you killed her.” She was allegedly supposed to be taking medication for a mental illness, but it had run out.

Deputies handcuffed Clay and put her in the back of the squad car before she got loose, freed the rifle from a gun safe, and began shooting.

“She was actually able to reach through there, on our console, where we keep the gun lock button. She hit it, and was able to retrieve an AR-15… and then she opened up on our deputies and the homeowner,” Boggess said.

Clay then held police at bay during a 6-hour standoff before surrendering.

Authorities say she was under the influence of drugs and is now facing 3 counts of Attempted Murder.

Both deputies and the home owner were treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.