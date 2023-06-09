LAS VEGAS, NV (WTVO) — Police in Las Vegas were called to a home where a family claimed a UFO crashed in the backyard with “100% not-human” creatures in it.

According to ABC News, a family called 911 on May 1st to report the crash. In the 911 call audio, the caller says he, his father, and his brother were working on their truck when something crashed in the backyard.

“We just see in the corner of our eye something fall down from the sky, and it was with lights, and when it hit down there was like a big impact, and we felt like an energy? And then we hear a lot of footsteps near us. And then…we see there’s an eight-foot person beside it and another one’s inside, and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us,” the caller said. “They’re very large. They’re like eight foot, nine-foot, 10 foot. And they’re not human. One-hundred percent, they’re not human.”

When officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrived on the scene, they found no sign of the alien beings.

Police released bodycam video of the investigation.

“I’m so nervous right now,” said one officer said as he was preparing to drive to the house. “I have butterflies, bro. I saw a shooting star and now these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.”

Police said officers did conduct an investigation but did not find anything.

However, about 40 minutes earlier, a Las Vegas officer’s body camera recorded a streak across the night sky that was witnessed by several people across California, Nevada, and Utah.

According to 8 News Now, investigators said it was likely that something did crash into the yard, due to a circular impression left in the dirt, but what it was remains unclear.