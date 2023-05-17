CUMMINGS, Ga. (WTVO) — A 19-year-old driver in a BMW was arrested after leading police on a car chase that reached 140-mph last week, according to video released by the sheriff’s department.

The Forsyth County Sheriff shared video from the deputy’s dashcam on Facebook, showing the driver fly past the deputy on Canton Highway shortly after midnight on May 11th.

According to police, the driver was going 87 mph in a 45 mph zone, and then “rapidly accelerated and began fleeing from the deputy,” who had pulled a U-turn to pursue the car.

Police said the ensuing chase reached 140 mph.

“As the BMW approached Chamblee Gap Road the car decreased speed due to the curves of the road and allowed the deputy to safely perform a PIT maneuver,” cutting off the fleeing vehicle, police said.

The driver was charged with a felony, the sheriff’s office said.