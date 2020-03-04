VIDEO: Rare albino deer spotted in South Carolina

National

by: Tim Renaud

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A rare albino deer was spotted walking through a South Carolina neighborhood on Wednesday.

Video that was sent to WBCD by Paulann Perry shows the deer walking through a neighborhood in RiverTowne Country Club.

Wildlife experts say Albino deer lack pigmentation and have a completely white hide and pink eyes, nose and hooves.

They say albinism may only be observed in one in 30,000 deer.

