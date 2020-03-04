MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A rare albino deer was spotted walking through a South Carolina neighborhood on Wednesday.
Video that was sent to WBCD by Paulann Perry shows the deer walking through a neighborhood in RiverTowne Country Club.
Wildlife experts say Albino deer lack pigmentation and have a completely white hide and pink eyes, nose and hooves.
They say albinism may only be observed in one in 30,000 deer.
MORE HEADLINES:
- CherryVale Mall shooter sentenced to 10 years
- Rockford man sentenced to 15 years for armed robberies
- Beloit police seek suspect in possible arson fire
- VIDEO: Rare albino deer spotted in South Carolina
- Caught on camera: California woman arrested after striking sandwich vendor with broom
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!