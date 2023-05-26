GILBERT, S.C. (WTVO) — Police say at least 17 children were injured after a school bus collided with a tanker truck in South Carolina on Thursday.

Video captured by a security camera shows the moment the two vehicles made impact. Bystanders are shown running toward the bus after the crash.

The bus was carrying 36 passengers from local schools, the Associated Press reported, citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol. At least 17 children and one adult were taken to a hospital in nearby Lexington to get treatment for their injuries, according to WISTV.

The road where the collision happened was closed to the public as emergency crews responded to the scene, but has since been reopened, Lexington County officials said.