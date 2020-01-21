VIDEO: Three-year-old leads his class in prayer

Video courtesy jss_ranisha

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WCMH) — “Bless all the boys and girls all over the world.”

That was the sentiment three-year-old Makhi Martin offered in a school prayer, the video of which has taken the internet by storm.

The video, shot and posted to Instagram by his mother Ranisha, was captured at a St. Louis Christian school last week.

Makhi leads his class in prayer, thanking God for the food the class is about to eat.

