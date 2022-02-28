NEW YORK (WTVO) — Police said a man attacked a woman with a bag of human feces at a Bronx subway station last week.

The New York Police Department said the incident happened on the southbound platform of the East 241st Street subway station on Feb. 21 around 5:15 p.m.

The 43-year-old victim was sitting on a bench when the suspect walked by and suddenly struck her in the face and back with human feces, authorities said. Police did not say whether the victim needed medical attention at the scene.

The man then fled the station. On Monday, the NYPD released photos of the suspect.