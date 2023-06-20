NEW WINDSOR, Md. (WTVO) — A Vietnam War veteran has received his U.S. Army Air Medal after a 57-year delay.

George Thomas Keeney, 76, was supposed to receive the medal back in 1966, but it was never delivered, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The bedridden veteran finally received the medal in his living room on Monday.

“This is going to make my day,” Keeney said. “If I die tomorrow, I’ll be happy.”

First established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1942, the Air Medal is awarded for acts of heroism or meritorious achievement while taking part in aerial flight.

Jason Sidock, executive director of the Carroll County Veterans Independence Project, presented Keeney with a “Welcome Home Vietnam Veteran” coin. This was a far cry from when Keeney returned home from the war, as many veterans were not treated with a hero’s welcome for fighting in an unpopular war.

State Senator Justin Ready pinned the medal on Keeney, pointing out that all Vietnam veterans deserve the medal that they are entitled to.

“This is long overdue,” Ready said. “I want to thank you for your service. You were drafted, and you did your job.”

Carroll County Commissioner Tom Gordon III also presented Keeney with a special coin.

“Thank you is not enough,” he said. “Thank you from all of us. This is from Carroll County. Thank you, sir.”

Keeney was sent to Vietnam in 1966, serving there for two years. He is currently fighting heart failure and prostate cancer, which his family said is directly linked to his time serving in the war. Being a helicopter crew chief, he helped to spread Agent Orange around the country.

“I sprayed Agent Orange, and unless you saw it, you don’t know how powerful it was,” Keeney said.

Though he is now confined to bed because of his sickness, he is still in high spirits, overjoyed to receive the medal that he never though he would get.

“I feel great,” Keeney said. “I never expected this. When I left from over there, the first six months I kept saying, ‘I ain’t getting nothing.’ I did what I was told, and they made these promises, and then they spit on me.”