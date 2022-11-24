(WTVO) — Two viral friends are getting together again this Thanksgiving for the 7th year in a row, and it is all thanks to a text accidentally sent back years ago.

Wanda Dench sent a text to her grandson about Thanksgiving plans back in 2016, according to KWTX. The only problem was that she sent it to the wrong number, texting 17-year-old Jamal Hinton instead, a complete stranger.

Hinton jokingly texted back and asked if he could still join in the celebration. Dench assured him that there would be a plate of food for him, even though she is not his grandmother. The conversation went viral after Hinton took a screenshot of the exchange and posted it online.

Hinch ended up driving from Tempe, Arizona to Mesa to celebrate with Dench and her family that year. It has since become a yearly tradition, and Hinton has even begun bringing his girlfriend to the occasion. When Dench’s husband passed away from COVID-19 in 2020, Hinton was still there in a pared-down gathering.

Now 22, Hinton and Dench do not just meet up for Thanksgiving anymore. He accompanied her to get her first tattoo in September.

The pair will also be the subject of a Netflix movie. According to Netflix, the movie will be called “The Thanksgiving Text” and is being written by Abdul Williams, screenwriter for the films “Salt-N-Pepa” and “The Bobby Brown Story.”