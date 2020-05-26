VIRAL VIDEO: UPS driver hailed as hero for fixing American flag

ADAIR, Ok. (CNN) — How you act when no one’s watching says a lot about you.

And a UPS driver in Oklahoma showed his true patriotic colors over Memorial Day weekend.

This video out of Adair is going viral and shows a UPS driver just doing his job.

That is until he takes a few extra moments outside of his day to fix a rolled up American flag.

“He noticed my flag was rolled up from al the wind and he stopped on the way out to take it down,” said Chelsie Ashley.

Ashley was getting ready for the day when her two kids heard the doorbell ring, so she checked her camera phone app.

“And I saw him at the end adjusting it and by the time I got out there too, he was gone – he had just pulled off,” she said.

The UPS driver didn’t know anyone was watching.

“I thought that was so cool, like, what he was doing when nobody was looking,” Ashley said.

Hundreds have viewed the video on social media including a veteran who cried while watching.

“That made me emotional because its making vets cry. And she said it makes it worth it when we are gone for a long time. like, this is what makes it worth it,” Ashley said.

Ashley says she’s just glad people are seeing this.

“That flag stands for so much, it’s so heavy and I wanted everyone to know how much we respect our vets. Just something uplifting and positive right now because of everything going on right now,” she said.

The delivery driver has not been identified but he is getting a lot of praise from strangers.

