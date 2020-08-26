Virginia Senate approves proposal to reduce penalty for assaulting police

Virginia State Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, gestures during debate during the Virginia Senate Special Session in the temporary Senate chambers at the Science Museum of Virginia Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Senate passed a measure Wednesday that reduces the charge for assaulting law enforcement officers, downgrading it from a felony to a misdemeanor if the officer is not hurt during the incident.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax), eliminates mandatory minimum sentences for assault and battery charges against police, judges, magistrates, correctional officers and firefighters. Democrats argued that the felony, which carries a minimum six-month sentence, is too harsh of a penalty as it is frequently used in encounters that are inconsequential.

Republicans claimed that the law would make it more difficult for officers to do their jobs and for departments to find new recruits. GOP senators called for the bill to be taken up during next year’s session.

Senate Minority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr. (R-James City) suggested that lawmakers “gently carry” the legislation to the 2021 General Assembly session, a call that Democrats dismissed as an attempt to kick it down the line.

Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie E. Locke (D-Hampton) argued that nothing was wrong with the legislation as it stood and waiting was not an option, saying that lawmakers should pass the measure to show people who have been protesting for racial justice and criminal justice reform that they are listening to them.

“Now is not the time for never, we’re dealing with now,” Locke said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

