(WTVO) — New cases of RSV, a common cold-like virus, have hit the highest level for any single week in the past two years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that there are more than 7,300 cases of RSV in the U.S. for the week ending October 15. The virus typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms with a recovery time of a week or two for most people.

The virus can be more serious for infants and older adults. Federal data showed that pediatric beds are fuller now than any time in the past two years.