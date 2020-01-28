Visitors welcome for Elgin funeral of ‘unclaimed veteran’

ELGIN, Ill. (WTVO) — A rehab center in Elgin is hoping people will attend the funeral of “unclaimed” Vietnam veteran, John Murphy, on Wednesday.

Murphy died December 18th at age 71, according to the Daily Herald. The outlet reports that authorities tried for weeks to get a hold of his relatives, reportedly a brother, two sisters, one child and grandchildren, without success.

Murphy was a resident of River View Rehab Center since August 2017. He was a welder and store manager for the Dominick’s grocery chain.

Murphy will be buried with full military honors at 2 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m., with an 11 a.m. service at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park Street, in Elgin.

The funeral home says it will receive a partial reimbursement for the funera from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and says it will keep Murphy’s flag for his relatives if they should come forward in the future.

For more information, call the funeral home at (847) 741-1128 or visit symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

