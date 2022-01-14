Walgreens, CVS closing some pharmacies on weekends due to COVID staff shortages

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

(WTVO) — Walgreen and CVS announced Friday that they would be closing pharmacies on the weekend at some of their stores, due to staff shortages caused by COVID-sick employees.

Walgreens spokesperson Kris Lathan told CNN, “While the vast majority of our stores are open and operating with normal business hours, the ongoing labor shortage combined with the surge of COVID-19 cases has resulted in isolated instances in which we’ve had to adjust operating hours or temporarily close a limited number of stores.”

CVS Corporate Communications Executive Director Mike DeAngelis said, “a tiny fraction of stores are temporarily closed on one or both days of the weekend to help address acute staffing issues amidst both the omicron surge and the workforce shortage affecting nearly every industry and company.”