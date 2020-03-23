Walmart, Dollar General, CVS among employers hiring thousands of workers

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Walmart carts are seen outside of a store as the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ estimates on February 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Walmart earned $1.38 a share, short of some analysts expectations for $1.43 per share. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(AP) – Walmart associates received a note on March 19 announcing bonuses and thanking workers for their hard work and dedication during the coronavirus epidemic, according to the company’s website.

“Thank you so much for devoting yourselves to your customers and communities. I also want to say thank you to your spouses and loved ones who’ve had to take on extra responsibilities during this time — particularly with many schools and daycares closed, and relatives and friends to look out for,” stated John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S, in the letter.

Hourly employees will receive a special bonus of $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time, to be paid out April 2. All hourly associates employed as of March 1, and still employed as of March 24, qualify for the bonus. The company is accelerating upcoming Q1 bonuses for hourly associates, so they will receive the payment one month early.

The company also announced a special associates-only shopping hour and expansion of the employee discount to include most grocery items.

Walmart is planning to hire 150,000 new associates to help support the demand of goods and is reducing the usual two-week application cycle down to only 24 hours.

Beginning March 19, Walmart further adjusted their operating hours in an effort to help associates restock shelves and sanitize stores.

Walmart stores that were open 24 hours per day are now open to the public from 7am-8:30pm. Stores that originally opened later than 7am will continue operating under their normal starting hours.

From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores are hosing an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customer aged 60 and older. The event will begin one hour before stores open. Pharmacies and Vision Center will also be open during the additional hour.

Walmart stores are limiting the number of items in certain categories that customers can purchase at a time, including the following:

Paper products

Milk

Eggs

Cleaning supplies

Hand sanitizer

Water

Diapers

Wipes

Formula

Baby food

Walmart Auto Care Centers are temporarily shut down to allow those associates to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store.

Vision Centers will operate on their normal schedule, providing essential services only, such as glasses repair and helping customers pick up existing orders.

Dollar General said Monday that it plans to hire up to 50,000 workers by the end of April as customers continue to head to its stores to stock up on household supplies.

Dollar General said it anticipates a majority of the new jobs will be temporary, but that some may be long term.

CVS Health also announced Monday that it is looking to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country. Positions include store associates, prescription delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals. The company is also giving employee bonuses ranging from $150 to $500 to workers required to be at its facilities.

Other companies have also announced they are hiring more employees, among them Amazon and Domino’s Pizza.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.