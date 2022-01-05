Walmart raising price of at-home COVID test after White House agreement expires

(WTVO) — Walmart is raising the price of Abbott Laboratories in-home COVID-19 test kit after an agreement with the White House, to sell the kits at a discounted price, expired.

Abbott’s BinaxNOW kit went up to $19.88 on Walmart’s website on Tuesday, up from $14.

According to CNBC, The company had been selling the kits at cost following an agreement with President Joe Biden’s administration in September.

The agreement expired in December.

“We have seen significant demand for at home Covid-19 testing kits and are working closely with our suppliers to meet this demand and get the needed product to our customers,” a Walmart spokesperson said Tuesday.