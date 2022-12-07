Law enforcement are at the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WTVO) — Walmart’s CEO said Tuesday that the company may need to start raising prices — or close stores — to offset a revenue loss due to rising retail theft.

According to CNBC, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the problem was due to prosecutors’ lax attitude toward shoplifting and organized retail theft.

McMillon said he hoped the company’s partnerships with local law enforcement would eventually correct the issue.

“Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been,” he said. “If that’s not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and/or stores will close.”

Last year, Walgreens closed several stores in San Francisco due to persistent theft.

In November, Target reported the company lost $400 million in organized retail theft.

The retailer also said that its profits had fallen 50% in the third quarter, and also cited inflation and rising interest rates as contributing factors.

In Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker signed the INFORM Act in May, which creates stiffer penalties for “smash and grab” thefts.

“Smash and grab” robberies have been an issue at malls and jewelry stores across the country, including Rockford.

The bill defines organized retail theft in Illinois as a felony and eliminates jurisdictional issues for prosecutors when a theft happens in one county and is sold in another.

The law also requires online sellers to collect identification and contact information for people trying to sell many items at once.