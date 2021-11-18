WATCH: 14 suspects conduct ‘grab and run’ theft at Louis Vuitton store at Oak Brook mall

OAK BROOK, Ill. (ABC News) — Police in Illinois are looking for several suspects after a brazen daytime robbery at a Louis Vuitton Store.

At approximately 3:31 PM on November 17th, the Oak Brook Police Department responded

to a report from mall security of several subjects involved in a “grab and run” theft of merchandise.

It was determined fourteen suspects drove away from the scene in three separate vehicles.

At this time a dollar amount of merchandise taken is pending a full inventory count.

This case is under investigation at this time and no other information is currently

available.