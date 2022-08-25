Police in Kalamazoo, Michigan, made an unusual discovery at the roadside on August 23, which led to one of them having her wish to hold an alligator come true.

Bodycam footage released by Kalamazoo Public Safety shows a deputy holding a small alligator at the end of a catch-pole. Officer Vicki Anderson approaches asking, “You used a catch-pole for that little thing?” to which the male deputy replies “That can take a finger!”

Anderson is undeterred and asks if she can hold it. “I always wanted to hold a wild alligator!” she says, to which a male deputy replies, “It’s not wild.”

Anderson eventually lifts the alligator, which is still attached to the catch-pole, saying: “Oh yeah, I can transport this thing for sure […] Poor little guy is cold!”

Local media reported that the department contacted an alligator sanctuary in Athens, Michigan, before turning the creature over to animal control.

“These animals take a great deal of care, time, and resources. Should you find yourself not capable of caring for any pet, there are resources available to properly resolve this,” police told MLive.

Kalamazoo Public Safety via Storyful