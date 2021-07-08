WATCH: Police release body cam footage of suspected child kidnapping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVO) — Louisville Police have released body cam footage of a dramatic rescue of a suspected kidnapped 6-year-old girl.

The video shows police arrest Robby Wildt, 40, who is accused of taking the girl off the side of the road.

The incident happened on July 2nd in Valley Station.

Police said Wildt admitted to seeing the young girl riding her bike outside, and turned his car around to take her from a neighborhood on Haney Way.

“Witnesses quickly called 911 with a very detailed description of the event & the vehicle and even had a partial license plate. MetroSafe dispatch was very thorough in communicating the urgency of this situation and 3rd Division promptly responded and saturated the area,” LMPD Offc. Beth Ruoff said.

Officers were able to locate Wildt within 30 minutes, police said.

In the video, officer Jason Burba can be seen finding the girl inside the car.

A neighbor told WHAS that he witnessed the alleged abduction.

“[He grabbed the girl] by the collar, threw the bike, put her in the passenger seat, and then took off,” said Prentiss Weatherford. “I saw it happen and I yelled at my dad to grab the car keys and we hopped in the car, ran down the street to the grandfather, made sure just to double check that she was kidnapped, though I just knew she was.”

Weatherford was able to chase the car and relay a partial license plate number to police.

“Although we do not want the community to be alarmed, this is certainly an educational opportunity for parents to remind their children that ‘stranger danger’ is real. It is important to talk to your kids about any adult who tries to use a ruse to lure them to their vehicles or away from public view,” said an LMPD spokesperson.

Wildt is being held on a $1 million bond on the charge of Kidnapping a Minor.