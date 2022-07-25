A wind turbine near Crowell, Texas, caught fire during a storm on Friday, July 22, creating large rings of smoke.

Brent Havins filmed video showing one of the turbine’s rotor blades turning while ablaze. The fire then engulfs the blade and spreads to other parts of the turbine.

Havins told Fox News that he was working at a cell tower in the area when he saw a lightning bolt hit the wind turbine.

The National Weather Service said thunderstorms were forecast to move across northern parts of Texas on Friday morning.

Credit: Brent Havins via Storyful