Waukesha parade attack suspect faces new charges of driving over girlfriend

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WTVO) — Darrell Brooks, the man accused of plowing into a Christmas parade and killing six people last month, faces new charges of running down his girlfriend in an earlier, separate incident.

Brooks, 39, now faces battery and recklessly endangering safety charges for an incident on November 2nd in which he allegedly intimidated his girlfriend by driving a car over her, NBC News reported.

According to the criminal complaint, Brooks punched his girlfriend in the face during an argument and then drove away, only to return later and run her over as she walked to a nearby gas station.

The woman suffered a dislocated femur and fractured right ankle.

Brooks is charged with the Christmas parade attack on November 21, in which he is accused of driving a red Ford Escape SUV into a parade route and mowing down revelers, killing six (including children and the elderly), and injuring 62 others.

Brooks, a registered sex offender in Nevada, is charged with the deaths of Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, Wilhelm Hospel, 81, and Jackson Sparks, 8.