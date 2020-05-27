‘We want murder charges’ against 4 officers fired after death of man, family says

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTVO/CNN) — The family of George Floyd, the man who died after a police held him down with his knee on his neck, say they want the 4 fired officers to face murder charges for his death.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Tera Brown, Floyd’s cousin, said, “They were supposed to be there to serve and to protect and I didn’t see a single one of them lift a finger to do anything to help while he was begging for his life. Not one of them tried to do anything to help him.”

“Knowing my brother is to love my brother,” Philonise Floyd said. “They could have tased him; they could have maced him. Instead, they put their knee in his neck and just sat on him and then carried on.”

The police department fired the four officers on Tuesday, and said state and federal agencies are investigating the case.

Minneapolis police say officers were responding to an alleged forgery call on Monday, and were told a person sitting in a car was the suspect.

Police say Floyd resisted arrest and physically restrained him. In a video of the incident, an officer can be seen holding Floyd to the ground by kneeling on his neck, during which Floyd complains that he can’t breathe.

After the arrest, police said Floyd “appeared to be suffering medical distress.” He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Surveillance video obtained from a nearby restaurant showed the first point of contact police had with the man. An officer escorts a handcuffed Floyd out of a car and Floyd sits on the sidewalk. Moments later, the officer and another escort Floyd away, still with his hands behind his back.

“You have eyes. I have eyes. You can see what you saw,” Rodney Floyd said in an interview that “CBS This Morning” aired Wednesday. “And I saw, and the nation saw … and every black person saw, the same thing, because it don’t happen to nobody else.”

“They need to be charged with murder because what they did was murder,” Brown told CNN. “And almost the whole world has witnessed that because somebody was gracious enough to record it.”

