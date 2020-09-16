Western Illinois University shooting suspect surrenders in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — 18-year-old Kevin Poplous, accused of shooting his roommate at Western Illinois University in Macomb on Tuesday, has turned himself in to police, school officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Poplous is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Both the Macomb and Quad Cities campuses of WIU will remain closed for the day, with classes to resume on Thursday.

“I want to thank the swift work of our Office of Public Safety and other law enforcement personnel and first responders for the assistance they provided,” said Interim President Martin Abraham. “I’d also like to thank law enforcement, as well as our student services staff and so many others, who worked quickly to ensure our students’ safety. Our thoughts are with our student who remains hospitalized, and we pray for a speedy recovery.”

The victim in the shooting remains hospitalized in Macomb.

According to police, the shooting was the result of a dispute between Poplous and his roommate, and took place at approximately 10:38 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

