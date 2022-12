(WTVO) — Many people are planning their New Year’s resolutions, as 2023 is almost here.

One popular idea is to get more sleep. Residents that want to do this should shut off their electronics earlier in the night.

Another is to make something handmade, as adding skills like arts and crafts can reward a person’s emotional state.

A third option is to break away from food routines. Residents should get out and try new food in new places.

A bonus option would be to consider traveling.