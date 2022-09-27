JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Drug Enforcement Administration warned Monday that drug cartels are targeting young people with candy-colored “rainbow fentanyl” pills.

DEA Administration Anne Milgram said the new, more potent form of the drug fentanyl hitting the streets, looks like candy and resembles the color and consistency of sidewalk chalk.

Dealers sometimes use names like “Sweet Tarts” or “Skittles,” Milgram said.

“We believe that they’re doing this to get new users, to appeal to younger users,” Milgram said.

Janesville Police on Tuesday cited an increase in overdose deaths attributed to fentanyl poisoning this year, with 15 so far.

According to police, it only takes 2 milligrams of fentanyl, about the weight of a few grains of salt, to cause a fatal overdose.

On its website, the DEA says fentanyl is “50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine,” and it is the “deadliest drug threat facing this country.”

Janesville Police did not say they had recovered any of the “rainbow fentanyl” pills in the community.

Officials say they have recovered similar pills in 21 states.