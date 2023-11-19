(WTVO) — Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude — and lots of food.

We all want to enjoy splurging in delicious Thanksgiving grub like turkey, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole (okay, maybe not that one), and you might be thinking your furry best friend would enjoy joining in for a little treat.

But what Thanksgiving foods are safe to give your dog? And which ones could potentially hurt them?

Potatoes, apples and turkey (just the meat) are safe for canine consumption, as well as green beans, plain peas, pumpkin and frozen yogurt, surprisingly.

On the unsafe list are chocolate, onions, raisins and grapes. Additionally, the American Kennel Club discourages giving dogs turkey bones, skin or gravy.

Ham also makes the “naughty” list because store-bought ham often contains too much sodium and nitrates for dogs to digest well.