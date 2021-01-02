‘Where’s my money?’ Sen. Mitch McConnell’s home vandalized with spray paint

(WTVO) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home in Louisville, Kentucky has been vandalized with spray paint.

According to ABC affiliate WHAS, McConnell’s home was tagged with messages on the front door of the home such as ‘Where’s my money?’

Louisville Metro Police Department says the incident happened around 5 a.m. Saturday and the graffiti only caused minor damage.

Sen. McConnell released a statement on the vandalism:

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not.”

“This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society. My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”

McConnell did not confirm or deny if he was home during the vandalism.

A protest group called, ‘DC UNDER SIEGE,’ is planning a ‘Won’t Back Down Rally’ at McConnell’s residence.

The incident comes just a day after the senate majority leader blocked a vote on Trump’s proposed $2000 stimulus checks.

“Socialism for rich people. That is what Speaker Pelosi and Sen. Sanders have sketched out,” McConnell said.

McConnell says the bill would send thousands of dollars to people who don’t need it.

“Washington Democrats took President Trump’s suggestion and secured it so skewed so the checks would benefit high-earning households,” McConnell said.

