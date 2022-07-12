WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The White House COIVD-19 Response Team reminded Americans on Tuesday that the COVID pandemic is not over and to take precautions amid a new surge of infections.

The warning came as the omicron subvariant BA5 became the dominant strain, fueling a spike in cases. BA5 has shown it can evade vaccines as well as immunity from prior infections. Despite that, the White House team said that the tools available right now can still help avoid serious illness and hospitalization.

They are urging people to use at home tests, get boosted, seek out therapeutics and wear masks in crowded places. Officials are also considering expanding eligibility for a second COVID booster shot to adults under 50.

“For people who are 50 years of age or older, my message is simple. If you have not gotten a vaccine shot in the year 2022, if you have not gotten one this year, please go get another vaccine shot. You are eligible for your first booster or second booster,” said Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator. “Wherever you are in your vaccination schedule, if you have not gotten a vaccine shot this year, go get one now. It could save your life.”

Work is underway to reformulate vaccines to fight omicron and its subvariants. They will likely not be available until the fall.