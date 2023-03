WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) — The White House will dissolve the COVID Task Force in May, according to a report in The Washington Post.

The same month, the public health emergency is set to end.

The task force was created three years ago under President Joe Biden.

As COVID cases decline in U.S. hospitals, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said that COVID-19 is currently responsible for about 2,000 deaths per week, the lowest since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.