Wisconsin 16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter twice in the head

ALBANY, Wis. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old Wisconsin teen is accused of killing his newborn daughter and then hiding her body in a tree.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Logan Kruckenberg was arrested on January 10th.

The infant was born on January 5th in a bathtub to a teenage mother, according to the criminal complaint. Authorities then say that Kruckenberg took the infant and said he had given her to a friend, and had given the friend $60 to take the child to an adoption agency in Madison.

Kruckenberg later revealed to investigators that he had taken the child to a wooded area and set her in a small area inside a fallen tree, and covered her body with snow. As he left, Kruckenberg told investigators he heard the infant crying and then left the area.

When police found the body, they discovered bullet wounds in the child’s head, according to the complaint.

Kruckenberg later confessed to law enforcement agents that he had shot the newborn twice in the head, police said.

Kruckenberg is charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and Hiding a Corpse.

Prosecutors plan to charge him as an adult. He is currently being housed in the Green County Jail.

